Anderlecht set price for Manchester United target

Anderlecht sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck has revealed that the club would happily part ways with the services of midfielder Leander Dendoncker , should they receive an offer between £22.3m and £31.3m this summer.

The Belgium international had a top campaign with the Belgian giants last term as they lifted their 34th league title whilst also reaching the last eight of the Europa League.



Dendoncker showcased his skills against Jose Mourinho's United during the Europe League's quarter-finals where he bagged a goal in the 3-2 aggregate defeat.



The midfielder has since earned a recall to the Belgian national side whilst scouts from AC Milan, RB Leipzig and United were in attendance to watch him in action during Anderlecht's league opener against Antwerp on Friday night.



Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, Van Holsbeeck admitted that they want to cherish the player, but they could accept a fee in excess of £22.3m for his proposed sale this summer, he said: "We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25 and €35m, we have a problem."



Dendoncker appeared in 56 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian champions while netting six goals from the heart of the midfield.

