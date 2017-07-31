Bayern Munich turn down AC Milan's €50 million bid for Renato Sanches

Bayern Munich have reportedly turned down a mega-money offer for Renato Sanches from Italian giants AC Milan and are only looking for a loan deal for the Portuguese youngster.





According to Italian news outlet Football Italia, Bayern Munich turned down a €45-50 million offer from Italian giants AC Milan for 19-year-old Renato Sanches.



Sanches endured a difficult season for the Bundesliga champions, making only six starts in the league, completing only one full match and failing to find the net in all competitions. The Portuguese failed to replicate any of his form for former club Benfica and the national team during Euro 2016.



Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously confirmed AC Milan interest in the player but reiterated that he only wanted Sanches to leave on loan before coming back.



Rummenigge spoke of the situation in Singapore following Bayern's 3-2 loss to Chelsea in Singapore: "We would send him out on loan for maximum one year because we are convinced he can become a good and useful Bayern player."



However, Sky Sports Italia has reported that Milan are already readying up a loan deal for Renato Sanches worth €10 million but are trying to insert an option to buy the youngster for €35-40 million after the loan spell ends.



The free-spending Italian side will have to compete with Chelsea who are also very interested in bringing Sanches to Stamford Bridge.

