Celtic boss open to re-signing Patrick Roberts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he is open to re-signing Patrick Roberts on another loan stint, although the final decision would be left to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old spent an 18-month loan spell with the Hoops between January 2016 and June 2017 where he notched 17 goals in 60 appearances.



Roberts has been with Pep Guardiola's side for their pre-season tour of United States and Rodgers admits that it would be difficult to re-sign the attacker ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.



"It's something we would look at. Pat would be amazing for here. I think everyone could see that," Rodgers is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.



"But it all goes down to, one, Manchester City and how they see his future there. He has gone away on tour with them and got some game time. They will make a decision after that."



Roberts has been linked with a potential move to Portugal with Sporting this summer, but Rodgers insists that the player would have the right platform to develop, should he return to Parkhead for another stint.



The England Under-20 international joined the Mancunian giants from Championship club Fulham for £12m in the summer of 2015.

