PSG to move for Alexis Sanchez after world-record Neymar swoop

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly lodge a formal offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez as soon as they complete the signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

Neymar, 25, is said to be open to the prospect of moving to Ligue 1 this summer with Les Parisiens prepared to trigger the staggering £195m release clause in his contract.



Should Unai Emery's side be successful, they will make a £35m bid for Sanchez, who is being seen as the perfect foil for Edinson Cavani and Neymar up front, The Mail claims.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeatedly cited that Sanchez won't be leaving the club this summer but this still does not present any confidence with former stars Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie having left just days after the manager's assurance on their stay.



Sanchez is currently valued in excess of £50m, but Paris Saint-Germain are confident of negotiating a lower sum with the Gunners determined to not sell him to a direct league rival in Manchester City.

