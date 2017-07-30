Everton winger on Watford radar?

Premier League club Watford are lining up a potential move to sign experienced Everton winger Aaron Lennon this summer.

The former England international managed just 11 league outings last term before he was taken to hospital to recover from a stress-related illness.



The 30-year-old has since returned to pre-season training in the right frame of mind, but his playing time could be limited next season with the Toffees pushing for further signings.



According to The Mirror, manager Marco Silva is eyeing a potential deal for the former Tottenham man with a view to guaranteeing him regular first-team football next term.



The Hornets are likely to propose a temporary deal for the attacker, whilst a permanent move could also be on the cards for a nominal fee.



Lennon has bagged nine goals in 58 outings for Everton since arriving from Spurs in the summer of 2014 - initially on a season-long loan.



His international career has not quite flourished since his early days at Tottenham Hotspur with his last appearance coming in February 2013.

