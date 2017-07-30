Spurs boss calm over Eric Dier transfer talk

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is calm over the ongoing speculation linking midfielder Eric Dier with a move to Manchester United.

The England international has been underlined as one of the top midfield targets for Jose Mourinho as he aims to better the club's performances from the previous campaign.



Dier is said to have been a boyhood United fan, but Pochettino has stressed that the 23-year-old remains a key part of his first-team plans as they head into the new season.



"It's another rumour. Many many rumours. I try to be honest always and today it's so calm and Dier is our player," Pochettino told reporters, via ESPN following the club's friendly defeat to Manchester City. "I think he's an important player for us and it's not the idea to sell him."



The Europa League holders are said to have already failed with an opening £35m bid, and they are reluctant to up their price any further to sign the midfield enforcer.



Dier has racked over 100 appearances for the north London giants since arriving from Portuguese club Sporting in the summer of 2014.

