Spurs lining up Serge Aurier as Kyle Walker's replacement

Spurs are in pole position to sign PSG's want-away right-back Serge Aurier after Manchester United and Barcelona dropped out of the race for the Ivory Coast international.

Tottenham recently sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a then world-record for a defender at £50 million. The 27-year-old's departure leaves Kieran Trippier as the only established right-back in the team.



Aurier has already expressed his desire to leave PSG this summer and the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus all but confirmed his departure. Manchester United and Barcelona were initial frontrunners for the 24-year-old but have since dropped out of the race.



According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the right-back but face competition from Inter Milan. Tottenham have the edge because they will be competing in the Champions League while Inter are not involved in any European competitions next season.



PSG have priced Aurier at €25 million, which is deemed too steep for Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti. Tottenham have more than enough money from Kyle Walker's £50 million (€56 million) transfer fee to spend on Aurier.



Aurier, at 24, also fits into Mauricio Pochettino's philosophy of getting younger players into his squad as he looks to build a long-lasting team.

