Nemanja Matic on the verge of joining Manchester United after completing medical

Matic will be officially unveiled as a Manchester United player after the Serb completed a medical at the club's Carrington training ground in a deal reportedly worth £40 million.

Matic was rumoured to move to Manchester United after Chelsea manager Antonio Conte deemed him surplus to requirements at the club. Matic's departure was all but confirmed following the arrival of Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco.



The destination of the Serb, who turned 29 earlier this week, was unclear at that time as both Italian champions Juventus and Manchester United were vying for his signature.



Manchester United have won the race for the midfielder after he was pictured undergoing and thereafter completing a medical at the club's Carrington training ground. A £40 million was believed to have been agreed on yesterday night and Matic was given permission to complete his move to Old Trafford, according to The Guardian.



The fee could rise to £45 million after bonuses and add-ons and Matic could be officially unveiled within the next 24 hours.



The 29-year-old had already been training alone at Chelsea earlier this week after Conte left him out of Chelsea's pre-season squad as the player wasn't fully committed to the club. As such, United would want to get him into their pre-season squad as quickly as possible to regain match fitness ahead of a tough season.



The arrival of Matic will be a welcome sign at Old Trafford as he is seen as the player who will allow Pogba to focus on the offensive aspect of United's game. The Serb will also serve as a replacement for Marouane Fellaini, who is expected to join Turkish club Galatasaray.

