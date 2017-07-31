Jose Mourinho dismisses Marouane Fellaini exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed that Marouane Fellaini has 'no chance' of leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Belgium international had been tipped to join Galatasaray earlier last week with sporting director Cenk Ergun confirming that his side are close to acquiring Fellaini's services.



However, following United's 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Valerenga, in which Fellaini scored, Mourinho insisted that the midfielder is 'too important' to his plans for next season.



"It's easier for Galatasaray to get me than Marouane. He is too important to me. No chance," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.



Manchester United are close to wrapping up a summer agreement with Chelsea for midfielder Nemanja Matic, and it appears that Fellaini would have to settle for his regular backup role next season.



Fellaini has notched 18 goals in 133 outings for the Europa League holders since his £27.5m switch from Everton in the summer of 2013. He currently has less than a year left on his existing contract which was extended through a clause earlier in January.

