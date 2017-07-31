Nathaniel Clyne doubtful for Premier League opener

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is a doubtful starter against Watford in the Premier League opener as he continues to recover from a hamstring and back injury.

The England international has not featured in the Reds' pre-season friendlies ever since his second half appearance against Tranmere Rovers in their opening game nearly a fortnight ago.



According to The Telegraph, Clyne's ongoing injury concerns could see him miss the Premier League opener at Watford, and this presents Jurgen Klopp with a decision to make on his replacement.



Trent Alexander-Arnold is the favourite to feature on the right side of the backline whilst the likes of Joe Gomez and Jon Flanagan are also potential candidates to take up the position.



Clyne missed just a single league game during the course of last season, and Klopp will provide him with the extra time to recover in what is likely an important campaign for the Reds.



Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Monday afternoon before potentially facing one of Atletico Madrid or Napoli on Tuesday.

