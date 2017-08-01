Inter Milan planning attempt to sign Sadio Mane?

Serie A giants Inter Milan are planning a £35m bid to sign Liverpool winger Sadio Mane this summer. The Senegal international managed 13 goals and five assists in his maiden campaign with Liverpool last season.





The 25-year-old attacker joined the Merseyside giants from Southampton for a then club-record fee of £34m, and he clinched the club's Player of the Season award, though he suffered a knee injury in the tail-end of the campaign.



Mane returned to pre-season training to play his first game against Hertha Berlin last weekend, and according to The Express, the attacker is apparently attracting interest from Inter Milan.



The Nerazzurri are willing to pay just £1m more than what the Reds offered to Southampton last year, but it is highly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would consider his sale.



Liverpool are already in a fight to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho this summer with Barcelona prepared to pay a fee close to the world-record in order to pursue the Brazil international.

