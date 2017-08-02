Chelsea name their asking price for Diego Costa

Premier League holders Chelsea have placed a £55m price tag on Diego Costa 's head as they look to offload him to a European rival this summer, Sky Sport Italia claims.

The Spain international is not in Antonio Conte plans for the upcoming campaign after the Italian personally messaged the striker about his intentions.



Costa had been hugely tipped to join Atletico Madrid in the transfer window, but the move looks unlikely to happen, given their transfer ban.



Atleti are permitted to sign players during the summer, but they are not allowed to register them for the first-team participation until their embargo nullifies in January.



As a result, the Blues have opened up talks with the Rossoneri with Costa open to the prospect of joining the ambitious club, who have spent over £160m on 10 players.



Chelsea will still play hard ball over the transfer fee with the club's hierarchy wanting at least £55m, who will surely become a regular with the San Siro outfit.



Carlos Bacca is on the verge of leaving the Rossoneri this summer, and this could potentially see Costa lead the line with Andre Silva acting as his companion.

