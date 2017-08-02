Chelsea eyeing late move for Inter Milan ace

Premier League holders Chelsea remain confident of signing Inter Milan wideman Antonio Candreva in this summer's transfer window.

The 30-year-old has previously worked alongside Antonio Conte in the Italian national side, and the pair could be potentially reunited at Stamford Bridge this summer.



According to Mediaset Premium, the Blues are maintaining their interest in the £23m-rated star, who is being seen as a competitor to Victor Moses for the right wing-back spot.



The Nerazzurri are currently hoping to pip Juventus to the signing of Lazio's Keita Diao, and his arrival would allow them to cash in on Candreva.



The former Lazio skipper did not have the best of campaigns in the Serie A last term, but he is still wanted by Conte following a failed approach in January.



Meanwhile, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the other option to strengthen the right side of the backline, although the Gunners are reluctant to sell him this summer.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has apparently turned down a new contract beyond June 2018, and Chelsea could lodge a tempting offer before this month's transfer deadline.

