Jose Mourinho rules out Anthony Martial exit

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out the sale of French forward Anthony Martial citing that he requires different players in the centre-forward department.





The France international was recently deemed to have agreed to join Inter Milan on a temporary basis in a move which would see Ivan Perisic join the Red Devils.



However, following United's 2-1 friendly win over Sampdoria, Mourinho insisted that the plan is to have a good squad in hand with a couple of key players including Marcos Rojo in the treatment room.



“Everybody is in the plan. The plan is to have a good squad, not just a good team. [We need] options because we have important players injured for a long time Lukaku, Martial, Rashford – they are all different players and we need everybody," he is quoted on the club's official website.



Manchester United have pursued the likes of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic in this summer's transfer window, but Mourinho is said to want an additional signing in his ranks prior to this month's deadline.



Perisic has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but United's reluctance to offer Martial on a season-long loan appears to have stalled the deal.

