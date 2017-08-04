PSG complete world-record Neymar transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have sealed the world-record signing of Neymar after they triggered the £198m release clause in his Barcelona contract.

The Brazil international has inked a five-year deal worth more than £500,000-a-week as he looks to leave his own identity with the Capital outfit.



Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain generated a lot of interest last month with both Barcelona and La Liga considering an official complaint regarding the transfer.



Despite this, the player's lawyers paid up the entire £198m in Barcelona's office to settle the agreement, and the attacker is now looking forward to a fresh spell at Parc des Princes.



"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain. Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious," he told the club's official website.



Neymar managed 108 goals during his four-year stint with Barcelona winning eight trophies in the process including two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015.



He will wear the number 10 shirt at his new club while getting reunited with Brazilian compatriots Lucas Moura, Dani Alves, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

