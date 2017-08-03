Manchester City striker completes long awaited Leicester move

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has finally completed his move to Leicester City in a deal that will see The Foxes pay £25 million. The Nigerian will now combine with Jamie Vardy in the Leicester attack, creating a partnership with great pace and deadly finishing.

20-year-old Iheanacho made his Manchester City debut in 2015 and went on to score 21 goals in 64 appearances. City fans were excited by the potential that Iheanacho was showing, but he found himself dropping down the pecking order following the arrival of fellow youngster Gabriel Jesus.



With this deal now complete, the striker becomes Leicester City's fourth signing of the summer, following the additions of Harry Maguire, Vincente Iborra and Eldin Jakupovic.



Leicester have been linked with Iheanacho for a while now and manager Craig Shakespeare explained "We've tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he'll bring to the squad"



By signing a youngster with so much potential, for a fee of £25 million, Leicester City are showing their intentions to move back up the Premier League table in the coming campaign.



Their famous title winning season of 2015/16 was followed by a disappointing 2016/17 season, which threatened at times to result in relegation.



The change of management rejuvenated the squad and the stars of the previous year began to refind their form. Foxes fans will be hoping for another exciting season to come and Iheanacho has the potential to make that happen.



