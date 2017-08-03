AS Roma eyeing ambitious move for Juan Mata

AS Roma have reportedly switched their attention to Manchester United's Juan Mata with a deal for Riyad Mahrez hanging in the balance.

The Algeria international had been initially seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left for Liverpool earlier in the transfer window.



Roma have lodged a couple of transfer attempts for the Foxes attacker, but they have not managed to reach an agreement for the 26-year-old.



As a result, the Giallorossi have turned their focus towards Mata, who has just a year left on his existing United contract, Corriere dello Sport claims.



Mata managed to become an influential player under Jose Mourinho with 10 goals in 42 outings last term, and it is highly unlikely that United would discuss a deal with their Serie A counterparts.



The Spain international is expected to resume talks over a United extension, but the club still have the option of prolonging his stay by a further year - due to a clause in his contract.

