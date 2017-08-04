Alexis Sanchez attracting Monaco interest?

French champions AS Monaco are reportedly looking to test Arsenal's resolve with a bid worth £45m for Alexis Sanchez . The Chile international has entered the final year of his Gunners deal, and this has generated wide interest from European clubs.





According to The Sun, the Principality outfit are bracing themselves for the departure of young forward Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to seal a potential £160m move to Real Madrid this month.



As a result, Leonardo Jardim has shifted his attention to Sanchez, who he hopes to pursue in a deal which could involve Thomas Lemar going the other way.



Monaco are looking to sign Sanchez for a sum of £45m while permitting the Gunners to finalise a separate agreement for Thomas Lemar, who could cost slightly more.



Arsenal have identified Lemar as a potential competitor rather than a replacement for the Chilean, and it will be interesting to see how the Gunners' hierarchy react to the incoming offer from the Ligue 1 holders

