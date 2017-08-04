Chelsea express interest in PSG full-back

Premier League holders Chelsea have joined the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier , who has previously attracted interest from Manchester United.

The Ivory Coast international is expected to leave Parc des Princes before this month's deadline as he is reluctant to play backup to the likes of Dani Alves and Thomas Meunier for the right-back role.



A United source via The Manchester Evening News confirmed that the club are not keen on signing Aurier, and according to Le 10 Sport, the Blues have emerged as frontrunners in the player's pursuit.



The west London giants are said to have made an enquiry over Aurier earlier in the transfer window, and they are now set to lodge a formal offer to secure his signature.



Aurier is currently banned from travelling to the UK after assaulting a police officer in a night club in Paris, but he is hoping to have his name cleared in the next few weeks.



Victor Moses has been the regular at right wing-back for Chelsea over the past year, but Conte wants added competition for places with the Blues due to participate in the Champions League next term.

