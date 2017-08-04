Zidane wants Bale out and Mbappe in

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told club bosses that he des not want four high profile attackers in his squad next season, meaning that they must sell one of the "BBC" strike force if they are to complete the signing of long term target Kylian Mbappe .

Mbappe has become the target of Europe's most elite clubs this summer after showing the potential to become a superstar despite still being in his teenage years.



Despite their desire to keep hold of their best players, Monaco have found it difficult to maintain the team that were so impressive last season, seeing a number of stars leave already, which is likely to increase further as the season draws even closer.



La Liga giants Real Madrid have been one of the favourites to sign Mbappe for some time and now that the player himself has announced that he wants to leave the French champions, it appears that it is now just a matter of agreeing a price, as opposed to whether he will leave or not.



Although the standard of player that Zinedine Zidane has access to at the Bernabeu would leave managers worldwide envious, it has proven in recent times that it can be difficult to keep an entire squad of world class stars happy with the amount of playing time. James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata were key examples of that last season and both have now moved on.



Zidane is worried that the same situation would emerge if the Spanish champions signed Mbappe whilst also keeping their three current strikers.



Both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have been rumoured to be leaving the club in the last year, but it now appears that it would be Gareth Bale that would be used to make way for Kylian Mbappe.



Spanish outlet Marca reports that Bale's injury record concerns Zidane and he has suggested to Real chiefs that he should be the player to be sold. The interest from the Premier League for Bale also convinces the manager that a quick sale could be conducted.



Manchester United are the club that has shown the most interest in Bale, but if it was announced that he was readily available, we could see the chase intensify.







