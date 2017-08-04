Costa set to submit transfer request

The ugly divorce between Diego Costa and Chelsea will continue further today when the Spanish striker will officially hand in a transfer request. Furthermore, the controversial attacker will insist that the club do business with Atletico Madrid, suggesting that he will refuse to join any other club.

Costa has looked set to depart Stamford Bridge since the end of last season, when a conversation between himself and manager Antonio Conte, suggesting that he was not part of the Italian's plans for next season, found it's way into the public eye.



He has made it clear that his first choice destination is his previous club Atletico Madrid, but their recently enforced FIFA transfer ban has stalled discussions. If Costa does join Atletico this summer, he will be unable to play for them until January.



The 28-year-old is currently training alone in Brazil after being exiled from the Chelsea training ground, with the player's lawyer telling ESPN that his relationship with the club has deteriorated so much that it is impossible for him to pull on the blue jersey ever again.



With a u-turn on his position looking massively unlikely, Chelsea have to decide whether to hold out for the £50 million that they want for Costa, or sell him as soon as possible and wash their hands of him.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

