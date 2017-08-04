Diego Costa to hand in transfer request?

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is reportedly planning to hand in a transfer request as he looks to accelerate his move away from Stamford Bridge.





The 28-year-old was informed that he is not in Antonio Conte's plans back in June, and he has since been on the search for a new club.



Atletico Madrid were initially tipped as the preferred option to pursue but their transfer ban restricts them from registering players until the New Year.



As a result, Costa could make a loan switch to the Rossoneri at the least with his long-term aim being to return to Atleti, where he has fond memories of lifting the 2013/14 La Liga title.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Costa's lawyer Ricardo Cardoso admits that his client will place a formal transfer request with the Blues yet to sanction his exit, he sai: "We are going to use all legal mechanisms to hold Chelsea accountable for this behaviour, making it possible for Diego Costa to leave."



Costa has managed 58 goals during a successful three-year period at Chelsea where he has gone on to lift two Premier League titles.



With the World Cup coming along next year, the Spain international is determined to make an impression at club level in order to ward off potential competition from Alvaro Morata and others for a starting spot.

