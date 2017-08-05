Riyad Mahrez waiting on Roma move

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez admits that he will give his best for his club despite the ongoing interest from AS Roma.





The Algeria international handed a transfer request earlier in May after he cited his intention to join a bigger club capable of winning more trophies.



Roma have looked into a deal for Mahrez in recent weeks as they seek to replace Mohamed Salah, who left for Liverpool during the transfer window.



According to Sky Sports News, the Giallorossi have failed with two bids worth £20m and £32m for the 26-year-old with the Foxes holding out for at least £50m for their leading performer.



Speaking of Roma's interest, Mahrez has insisted that he has made no contact with the Serie A outfit but he is hopeful of reaching a conclusion before this month's transfer deadline.



"I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do," he told Sky Sports News. "They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal. Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have."



Mahrez did not have the best of seasons in the Foxes shirt last term as he notched just six goals and four assists in the Premier League - a distant record from the 2015/16 campaign, where he provided 17 goals and 11 assists in the club's league triumph.

