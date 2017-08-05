De Gea linked with Real Madrid....again

Real Madrid will attempt to finally get their long term target, David de Gea , as part of a deal that would see Welsh star Gareth Bale move in the opposite direction to Old Trafford. The Spanish champions are looking to move Bale on in order to make way for new signings and will hope that they can use him as bait to finally land De Gea.

In a continuous "will they,won't they?" story, Real Madrid and David de Gea have been linked for years now. The speculation appeared to have come to an end in recent months, only for it to reignite today, with Spanish outlet, Don Balon, reporting that Madrid club president, Florentino Perez, will insist on de Gea being included in any deal for Bale.



Gareth Bale's position at the Bernabeu is in jeopardy due to Real's fascination with signing Monaco star, Kylian Mbappe. Zinedine Zidane has told club bosses that he does not want four high profile strikers in his squad, meaning that a current attacker will be on his way out, which looks to be Bale.



Manchester United, who have been linked with Bale previously, are more than aware of this situation and are preparing to offer him a return to the Premier League.



Whilst a player who is surplus to requirements can often be signed for a reduced price, Perez insists that Real Madrid will not sell Bale cheaply and the only offer that will accept in fact, is one that includes De Gea.



This would give Manchester United a tough decision to make. Is the attacking quality of Gareth Bale more important than the goalkeeping abilities of David de Gea? That is what Jose Mourinho and co. have to ask themselves.

