Real Madrid are prepared to sell Gareth Bale to Man Utd on one condition

Real Madrid are prepared to offload Welsh attacker Gareth Bale to Manchester United this summer, provided they are able to discuss a transfer for David de Gea .

The Wales international is facing an uncertain future beyond the summer after it emerged that Zinedine Zidane would prefer to replace him with AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.



According to Don Balon, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will allow Bale to seal a switch to Old Trafford this month, if they are permitted to finalise a move for long-term target De Gea.



Jose Mourinho has previously stressed that the Spaniard will not be leaving the club in the summer, but he could change his stance with Bale being one of his prime targets for the transfer window.



United have been largely unsuccessful in their quest to sign Ivan Perisic due to Inter Milan's £49m asking price, and it would come as a surprise if they are looking into Bale, who had an injury-hit campaign with Real Madrid last season.



Bale managed just 19 appearances in the Spanish La Liga last term.

