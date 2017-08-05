Ronaldo would like to return to England

Speaking in his court hearing this week, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo explained that he would like to return to England. This is not the first time that the Portuguese captain has hinted that he would like a return to the Premier League.





The 32-year-old attacker is in court under allegations relating him to tax evasion. When the case was first brought forward a couple of months ago, Ronaldo was heavily linked with a Real Madrid exit, as he appeared to be fed up with life in Spain.



His displeasure has since been resolved by Real Madrid, it seems, as they announced that he would be staying with the La Liga champions for the foreseeable future.



However, his latest comment shows that a return to the Premier League is still there in his mind. Ronaldo is said to be keen on playing for Manchester United again before the end of his career, which at 32, may not be that far away.



Another Real Madrid star who is being linked with Manchester United is Gareth Bale. The Welshman may be used as a makeweight by Real Madrid in their attempts to sign teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and The Red Devils are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.





