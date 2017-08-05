Antonio Conte speaks on Hazard-Barcelona link

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reiterated that Eden Hazard is not for sale this summer amid suggestions that Barcelona could make a big-money move for his services.

Neymar sealed his much-anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after Paris Saint-Germain coughed up a staggering £200m in order to trigger the release clause in his Barcelona contract.



Since then, a whole host of players have been linked with the Catalan outfit with Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho identified as potential players who could fill the void.



Conte has previously stressed that Hazard would remain at Stamford Bridge for the campaign, and speaking to reporters on Friday, he insisted that the Belgian is 'very happy' to stay with the west London giants.



"Hazard is not for sale. He is very happy here and he is very excited to start the season with Chelsea.These are rumours. Eden is very happy to stay with us and to play with us. He must recover from [an ankle] injury and then start with us," he said h/t Goal.com.



The Belgium international bagged 16 goals in a highly successful season for the Blues last term as they lifted their sixth English title. Shortly after, he sustained an ankle injury training for Belgium, and this is set to rule him out of first-team action until September at least.

