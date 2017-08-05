Liverpool and Tottenham target hands in transfer request

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are on high alert today, as Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has handed in a transfer request to the Serie A giants.





Kondogbia, who joined Inter in 2015 from Monaco for a fee of £25 million, has asked to leave the club as he looks for a change of scenery, according to Gazetta dello Sport, with his most interesting offers said to be coming from the Premier League.



The French international's last performance against a Premier League side was a recent pre-season friendly, which saw him score a bizarre own goal from almost 40 yards out against Chelsea.



Despite that mishap, the 26-year-old is highly rated by Liverpool and Tottenham, who are both aiming to add further depth to their squads in preparation for a Premier League title challenge.



Kondogbia becomes the latest Inter Milan player being heavily linked with a move to a Premier League side. Ivan Perisic has been the subject of major interest from Manchester United for the entire transfer window and Chelsea remain keen on signing Antonio Candreva.

