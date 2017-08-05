Liverpool and Tottenham target hands in transfer request
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are on high alert today, as Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has handed in a transfer request to the Serie A giants.
Kondogbia, who joined Inter in 2015 from Monaco for a fee of £25 million, has asked to leave the club as he looks for a change of scenery, according to Gazetta dello Sport, with his most interesting offers said to be coming from the Premier League.
The French international's last performance against a Premier League side was a recent pre-season friendly, which saw him score a bizarre own goal from almost 40 yards out against Chelsea.
Despite that mishap, the 26-year-old is highly rated by Liverpool and Tottenham, who are both aiming to add further depth to their squads in preparation for a Premier League title challenge.
Kondogbia becomes the latest Inter Milan player being heavily linked with a move to a Premier League side. Ivan Perisic has been the subject of major interest from Manchester United for the entire transfer window and Chelsea remain keen on signing Antonio Candreva.
Chelsea news
Leicester City star to push for Chelsea move?
Antonio Conte speaks on Hazard-Barcelona link
Liverpool news
Liverpool and Tottenham target hands in transfer request
Liverpool star out for two months
Tottenham Hotspur news
PSG join chase for Nice midfielder
Liverpool and Tottenham target hands in transfer request