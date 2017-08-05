Crystal Palace eyeing loan move for Man Utd defender
Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is weighing up a loan move for Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
The 19-year-old made his debut under Louis van Gaal back in the 2015/16 season where he came on as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Arsenal.
He has since been sparingly used in the starting lineup with new boss Jose Mourinho preferring to utilise him as a backup to Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian.
According to The Sun, De Boer is keen to work alongside Fosu-Mensah, who was progressing through the youth system during his time at Ajax.
Fosu-Mensah is said to prefer playing in a central midfield role, but the Dutchman appears keen on offering him a chance at centre-back in his three-man defence.
The Eagles have already struck an agreement over a £20m deal for Arsenal's Callum Chambers, but De Boer has put the move on a halt in order to enquire on Fosu-Mensah's availability.
The south London club were initially eyeing an attempt to sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent basis, but they have been put off by Liverpool's £30m price tag.
