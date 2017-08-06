Arsenal just one of four teams targeting Lemar

Thomas Lemar 's performances for Ligue 1 champions Monaco last season attracted plenty of attention from the rest of Europe, as a team of inexperienced youngsters produced some of the most entertaining football of the year. Arsenal are big fans of the 21-year-old, but they are not the only ones in pursuit.





Arsene Wenger is planning a much better season for his Arsenal side in the coming season as he aims to prove to his doubters that he is still the right man to be in charge of The Gunners.



The club have reportedly had three bids already rejected this summer for Lemar, but still remain confident that they will land the signature of the French international.



Manchester City, Liverpool and now Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the winger, says the Mirror, with Monaco admitting that every player has his price, despite their desire to keep as many of their title winning players as possible.



Monaco rate Lemar at £50 million, but much to their delight, four interested clubs could initiate a bidding war, leading to an even larger profit for his current employers.



Arsenal are believed to be willing to pay that £50 million, but with Barcelona's already huge spending potential growing even larger with the departure of Neymar, The Gunners could miss out of the La Liga side decide to make Thomas Lemar a priority target.







Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

