Bundesliga striker makes his future decision

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has assured the club's supporters that he will be staying put at Signal Iduna Park for the upcoming campaign.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a whole host of European clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool this summer, but he has now stressed his desire to remain in Dortmund.



Speaking to a local German publication, Aubameyang admitted that he was negotiating a potential move elsewhere, but the lack of transfer breakthrough will see him remain at BvB next season.



"It is true that I spoke to Borussia Dortmund before I went on vacation," he told Welt am Sonntag.



"I told them my thoughts, that I was maybe ready to try something different. It was open and fair talks with Michael Zorc [Dortmund director of football] and Hans-Joachim Watzke [Dortmund CEO].



"But none of the clubs that wanted me could make it happen. So I'll stay here at Borussia Dortmund. I like staying here very much, as I feel at home in Dortmund."



Aubameyang has taken the goalscoring burden for the Bundesliga giants ever since Robert Lewandowski left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014.



He enjoyed his best season in the Dortmund shirt last term where he bagged 40 goals in all competitions while lifting the DfB Pokal Cup.



Borussia Dortmund have lost key players to Bayern Munich and their European rivals in recent seasons, but they can be assured of avoiding a similar instance this summer.

