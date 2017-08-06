Southampton prefer selling Van Dijk to Chelsea

Southampton would prefer doing business with Chelsea for defender Virgil van Dijk rather than reviving their association with Liverpool.

The Netherlands international was strongly tipped to join the Reds earlier this summer, but they ended their pursuit after the Saints lodged a formal complaint to the Premier league to investigate an illegal approach.



According to The Sun, the Saints are not keen on solving their strained relationship with Liverpool and would rather favour Van Dijk making a switch to Stamford Bridge.



Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrini has repeatedly stressed that the Dutchman will have to change his mindset, but the Saints could give in their centre-back, should the English champions making a tempting offer.



Liverpool have previously signed a number of key Saints players including Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane but there may not be a repeat this summer with Southampton unlikely to do business.



Southampton are looking for a package of around £60m from their Premier League counterparts with Van Dijk regarded as one of the most consistent defenders in the top-flight when fit.

