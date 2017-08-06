Tottenham midfielder emerges as Bayern Munich target

German champions Bayern Munich are weighing up a club-record move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier this summer.

The England international had been the subject of a £34m bid from Manchester United earlier in the transfer window, but Spurs deemed the offer to be below their valuation.



According to The Sun, the Bavarian giants are lining up a £50m approach for Dier as they seek to test Spurs' resolve in the backend of the transfer window.



The north London club have bought no players whatsoever this summer, and the pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy to spend after Kieran Trippier sustained an ankle injury in the 2-0 pre-season victory over Juventus.



Club graduate Kyle Walker-Peters could feature at right wing-back for next weekend's opener against Newcastle United, but Spurs have something to worry about in the long-term.



Meanwhile, Dier is said to prefer a move to the Allianz Arena this summer, and his exit could potentially see Spurs revive their interest in Ross Barkley.



Spurs have been put off by Everton's £50m valuation for Barkley, and Dier's potential sale would enable them to match the price tag.



Dier has often played as a part of a three-man backline, and a move to Bayern would offer him the chance to fight for a midfield role.

