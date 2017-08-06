Manchester City after Championship defender?

Manchester City are reportedly planning an approach for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson in the summer transfer window.





The 24-year-old was ever-present for the Riverside outfit last term helping them to 11 clean sheets in the Premier League.



However, despite his efforts, Boro could not compete equally in the attacking department, and this saw them relegated back to the Championship.



West Bromwich Albion have already failed with multiple enquiries to sign Gibson this summer, and according to The Mail, the 24-year-old is attracting interest from the Citizens.



Pep Guardiola's side have kept a close watch on the Englishman since the backend of last season, but they were looking at more experienced options early on in the transfer window.



Gibson earned a couple of call-ups to the England national side last term, and a return to the top-flight could enhance his chances of making the World Cup squad next year.



Guardiola has recently stressed the need for more signings at Manchester City despite having spent more than £200m on the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

