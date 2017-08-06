Barcelona eyeing Tottenham star following Neymar exit

Barcelona are prepared to lodge a tempting offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli following Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £198m.

Alli has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid over the past year or so, and according to The Express, he is topping Barcelona's list of targets for the summer transfer window.



Ernesto Valverde's side currently have excess transfer funds to spend on new recruits, and they are eyeing a potential club-record move for Alli.



The former MK Dons youngster can feature in central midfield, attacking midfield or as a false nine, but Barca appear to see him as an ideal candidate to bolster the centre of the park.



Nevertheless, Spurs are unlikely to accept any offers for their leading performer as they are regarded to be in a better financial position despite the construction of their new stadium.



Alli has contributed 28 goals and 16 assists for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League since making his debut as a 19-year-old during the 2015/16 season.

