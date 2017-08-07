Manchester United's Borthwick-Jackson set to join Leeds on season-long loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has already undergone a medical at Leeds United ahead of a season-long loan move to the club after Mourinho left him out for much of Manchester United's pre-season training and matches.

Borthwick-Jackson famously made his debut for Manchester United in 2015 under the tutelage of then manager Louis Van Gaal. He would go on to make 10 appearances in the 2015./16 season and won the club's u-21 Player of the Year award before also signing a contract extension at the club until 2021.



He was loaned out to Championship side Wolves last season but failed to make an impact, making only six appearances for the club. Thereafter, he was frozen out of at Wolves for his poor performances before Manchester United recalled him back to Old Trafford in January, just four months into his season-long loan.



However, many clubs were still vying for a loan deal for the 20-year-old and according to ESPN, Borthwick-Jackson actually rejected a move to Ajax for another crack in the Championship, this time with Leeds United.



Sky Sports then confirmed the news and reported that the player already underwent a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to the club. Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen also confirmed the news to Sky Sports but it looks unlikely that the youngster will be available to play until next week.

