Baggies eye Gareth Barry as Fletcher replacement

West Bromwich Albion are on the verge of offering Everton and former England international Gareth Barry a two-year contract at The Hawthorns as they look to replace Darren Fletcher , who left earlier in the transfer window to join Stoke City.





36-year-old Barry has bags of Premier League experience, something that Tony Pulis is keen to add to the centre of his West Brom side. The holding midfielder is one of the games consistent performers and has impressed everywhere that he has played throughout his career.



Everton manager Ronald Koeman still rates Barry highly, but understands that he may look for another club in order to secure regular game time. The Toffees' summer spending has added further depth to their side and the expected arrival of Gylfi Sigurdsson would be likely to send Barry further down the pecking order at Goodison Park.



The Mail reports that Tony Pulis is very seriously considering making the move to take Gareth Barry to his club, but he also continues to monitor Leicester City's Matty James as a potential signing for the same position.

