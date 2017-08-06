Arsenal lift first silverware of the season

Arsenal beat Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday to lift the FA Community Shield in a match that was decided by a penalty shootout. The Gunners came from behind to beat a Chelsea side that was reduced to ten men for the final ten minutes of the game.





Following a goalless first half, Victor Moses gave Premier League champions Chelsea the lead just moments into the second half, when he fired home from close range.



That's how it remained until the game entered the final ten minutes. A poor tackle from Chelsea winger Pedro saw him issued a straight red card and gave Arsenal the opportunity to get back into the game.



That's exactly what they did. From the resulting free kick, summer signing Sead Kolasinac headed past Thibaut Courtois to send the Arsenal fans into raptures and send the game into a penalty shootout.



With the scores level, the game showcased the new ABBA penalty taking format, the first time that it has been seen in a competitive English fixture.



Chelsea fell behind in the shootout as Thibaut Courtois unexpectedly stepped up to take their second spot kick, which he hit well over the bar. New striker Alvaro Morata stepped up next to attempt to keep his team in the game, but he too missed the target. Arsenal had no such problems, hitting the back of the net with all four of their penalties, giving them a 4-1 penalty shootout victory.



Arsenal lifted the first trophy of the season and in doing so provided themselves with a solid platform to begin the new Premier League season with.

