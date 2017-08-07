Aubameyang admits that he almost left Borussia Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pledged his immediate future to the club but did admit that he was close to leaving Borussia Dortmund with various clubs showing interests, especially ones from the Chinese Super League.

Aubameyang was linked to many clubs across Europe and in China early on in the transfer market. He was reportedly very close to joining PSG after personal terms were agreed but Dortmund chose to reject a €65 million bid for the Gabon international.



Thereafter, new reports surfaced, linking the forward to the Chinese Super League with both player and club satisfied with the monetary offer but Aubameyang ultimately chose to reject a move to China and opted to stay in Dortmund.



Speaking to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the 28-year-old was quoted as saying: "It is true that I spoke to Borussia Dortmund before I went on vacation. I told them my thoughts, that I was maybe ready to try something different. It was open and fair with Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke."



"But none of the clubs that wanted me could make it happen. So I'll stay here at Borussia Dortmund."



When asked about the interest from China, he replied: "Of course, China was an option. It's only natural that I thought about it when they offered that much money. I did receive an offer. However, the structures are not yet as professional as in Europe. I also noticed the back and forth when Anthony Modeste went to Tianjin Quanjian and it was anything but clear, so I set it aside."



Aubameyang is still believed to be interested in a move away and Italian club AC Milan, who were also closely linked to the forward, will lodge a bid for the forward in the January transfer market.





