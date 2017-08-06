Manchester City give Swansea Bony price

It's fair to say that Wilfried Bony 's career has stalled since he moved to Manchester City in 2015. An attempt to rediscover his form last season saw him move on loan to Stoke City, but he struggled to make an impact for The Potters. Now, Swansea City are keen to sign him again and Manchester City have told them just how much they will have to pay to do so.





Ivory Coast international Bony signed for Swansea in 2013 and became a fan favourite during his two years at The Liberty Stadium. His fine form earned him a £25 million move to Manchester City, where he still finds himself today.



Swansea struggled in the Premier League last season and know that they must up their game this campaign if they are to keep themselves out of the relegation zone.



Fernando Llorente continues to be linked with a move away from the club, which would make their search for more goals even harder. For now, Llorente remains with The Swans, something that is struggling to be said for Gylfi Sigurdsson.



Although he is a midfielder, Sigurdsson is a key part of Swansea's attacking play, which will leave a gap if his proposed move to Everton is completed this week.



A move to Swansea City for Wilfried Bony could work out perfectly for both parties. Regular first team football would help Bony to rediscover his scoring form, which in turn would help Swansea to secure another season of Premier League football.



Whilst Bony is not part of Manchester City's first team plans, they still want to recover as much of the fee that they spent on him when they allow him to leave the club.



The Mirror reports that City have put a price tag on Bony of £13 million. The Swans will have to produce that sort of offer if they want to capture their former striker or else they face being beaten by interest from Turkey and China.

