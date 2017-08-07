Nice announce deal for free agent Wesley Sneijder

French club Nice have officially announced that ex-Galatasaray and Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder will be joining the club.





The 33-year-old Dutchman, who recently became the most capped player in history for his national team, became a free agent after leaving Galatasaray at the end of last season.



He was touted for a move to either the Chinese Super League or the Major Soccer League in the United States but French club Nice have beaten off those interests and announced a deal for the Dutchman.



Nice released a statement of the club's official website which read: "OGC Nice and Wesley Sneijder have agreed personal terms. The Dutch attacking midfielder arrived this afternoon on the Côte d’Azur will now undergo his medical visit before officially signing for Le Gym."



"A free agent after canceling his contract with Galatasaray, Wesley Sneijder, 33, was convinced by Gym's sporting project. A playmaker, a passer, with an eye for goal and set piece specialist, the man from Utrecht has left his mark everywhere he has played."



Sneijder has enjoyed a trophy-ladened career for every team that he has played in including the Eredivisie, La Liga, Serie A, Turkish League and the Champions League. He has also scored a total of 136 goals in 532 appearances thus far.

