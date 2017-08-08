Arsenal playing hardball over Perez sale - agent

Lucas Perez 's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle has revealed that his client is finding it hard to pursue a fresh challenge with Arsenal reluctant to lower their asking price.





The Spaniard has already stated his desire to leave the Emirates after he managed just 11 top-flight appearances following his £17.1m move from Deportivo La Coruna last summer.



The likes of Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and ex-club Deportivo have expressed an interest in signing Perez, and his agent reveals that the Gunners are not willing to negotiate.



"Lucas wants to play but it depends on Arsenal," Lovelle told Goal.com. "Arsenal want more [money]. We want to leave but if there is no agreement he has a contract with Arsenal. The ideal price is about €12m (£10.8m)."



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger recently admitted that Perez could be shown the exit door, but the club are looking for at least £13.4m in order to sanction his permanent sale.



Perez is determined to play regular first-team football next term as he aims to push for a place with Spain ahead of next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

