Man Utd, Inter Milan revive Danny Rose interest

Manchester United and Inter Milan are prepared to test Tottenham Hotspur's resolve for left wing-back Danny Rose this month.

The England international has been on the sidelines since January with a knee injury for which he underwent an operation in May following a setback.



According to The Mirror, both United and Inter are weighing up moves for the 27-year-old after knowing of his quick recovery after the surgery.



Rose is edging closer to first-team training and he could make a cameo appearance on the playing field before the end of August.



United boss Jose Mourinho still has doubts over the abilities of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, and he is said to be eyeing a move for Rose who could cement a position at left wing-back.



Both Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw can also fit into the position following their injury returns but the former is seen as more of a central defender under Mourinho.



Meanwhile, Inter Milan have also stepped up their chase for Rose as they look to compete with cross-city rivals AC, who have spent over £160m on ten players.



Tottenham Hotspur have already lost a key full-back in Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer while they are yet to sign any players in the transfer window.

