Carl Jenkinson on Swansea City radar

Swansea City are planning a late swoop for Arsenal outcast Carl Jenkinson . The England international has just a year left on his Gunners contract.





The 25-year-old managed just five appearances for the Gunners last season with the likes of Hector Bellerin and Gabriel preferred ahead of him on the right side of defence.



Jenkinson came close to joining Crystal Palace in a £5m deal back in January, but the deal fell through at the final hurdle due to a disagreement over personal terms.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has recently admitted that he will seek to trim the first-team squad, and this could see the likes of Jenkinson, Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy, and Kieran Gibbs make way from the Emirates.



According to The Mirror, Jenkinson is among the prime candidates on Paul Clement's shortlist, and could pursue him on loan, should a permanent agreement failed to be reached.



The two-time West Ham United loanee is also a transfer target for newly-promoted Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.



Jenkinson joined Arsenal from League One club Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2011 and has since managed 38 league outings for the FA Cup holders.

