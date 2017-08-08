Bernardo Silva keen to see Mbappe join Manchester City

One of Manchester City's summer signings, Bernardo Silva , has urged his former team mate and wanted man, Kylian Mbappe , to replicate his move and join the Premier League side.





The Portuguese midfielder signed for Pep Guardiola's team from Monaco for £43 million earlier this summer, whilst his colleague of last season, Mbappe, continues to be linked with a number of Europe's highest profile clubs.



Real Madrid are currently the favourites to sign the young French attacker, but Silva would like to see the 18-year-old follow him to The Etihad.



Whoever wins the race to sign Kylian Mbappe can expect to pay well in excess of the £100 million mark, with the Ligue 1 champions valuing their prize asset at £180 million.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Bernardo Silva expressed his admiration for Mbappe, adding he "is a great player. I would love to have him here. That is for City to decide, but you never know. Mbappe can be a superstar. In fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar. He can be one of the best in the world very soon."



It appears very unlikely that Monaco will be able to hold on to Mbappe, but where he will be playing his football in the coming years looks like it could go down to the very end of the transfer window.

