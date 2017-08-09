PSG plan £80m bid to sign Alexis Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain are set to extend their spending spree for the summer with a mega-money move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez .

The Chile international has been strongly linked with a Emirates exit this month despite Arsene Wenger repeatedly stressing that the attacker is not for sale.



According to The Independent, the former French champions are eyeing a £80m move for the Gunners contract rebel as they seek to ward off interest from Premier League club Manchester City.



Unai Emery's side recently secured a world-record £198m for Neymar from Barcelona, and they are prepared to further strengthen their forward ranks before the transfer deadline.



Sanchez has previously highlighted his ambition of lifting the Champions League, and Les Parisiens could be prepared to offer him a regular spot alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani for the upcoming campaign.



Despite this, Wenger appears serious on his stance of keeping hold of Sanchez for the season as he aims to end the Gunners' long wait for the Premier League title.



One thing is for sure, Arsenal will block any attempt from Manchester City for their leading performer as they do not want to strengthen a direct league rival next term.

