Jack Wilshere to drop down to Under-23s squad

England international Jack Wilshere will reportedly drop down to the Arsenal Under-23s in order to step up his recovery following his latest injury.

The 25-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with Bournemouth, but his season was cut short in April after he sustained a leg fracture in the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.



According to The Evening Standard, Wilshere is unlikely to make the cut to the Gunners' first-team soon, and he has been advised to prove his fitness while plying his trade for the Under-23s.



Wilshere could take part in the Under-23s curtain raiser against Derby County on Monday night or wait until August 21 for the visit to Manchester City.



The midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit with his contract expiring next summer but he is prepared to fight for his position under Arsene Wenger.



Wilshere has turned down 159 times for Arsenal over the course of his Gunners career which has been hampered by a series of injuries.

