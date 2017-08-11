Alberto Moreno close to Sevilla return

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is reportedly on the cusp of sealing a return back to Sevilla. The Spain international will rejoin the Andalusian club on a season-long loan.





The 25-year-old managed just 10 appearances for the Merseyside giants last season with Jurgen Klopp preferring James Milner ahead of him for the left-back spot.



The Reds have since brought in Andrew Robertson from Hull City and his arrival will likely push Moreno further down the pecking order.



According to The Sun, Sevilla are keen on sealing up a temporary stint for their former left-back following Benoit Tremoulinas' decision to leave the Estadio Ramon on a free.



The La Liga club are also looking to add a clause in Moreno's contract which will enable them to turn the deal into a permanent one in 12 months' time.



Sevilla had previously agreed on a move to sign Jordi Amavi from Aston Villa, but the deal was cancelled at the final hurdle with the Spanish club insisting that the player failed his medical.

