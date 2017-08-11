Swansea City boss confident of keeping Llorente amid Chelsea interest

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident that Fernando Llorente will stay put at the Liberty Stadium following a series of conversations with the striker. The Spain international was an influential player for the Swans last term as they avoided relegation in the penultimate game of the campaign.





The 32-year-old has been continuously linked with a move to Chelsea, and talks are unlikely to fade away with the striker recently admitting the Blues had made a winter approach for his services.



Llorente is sidelined for the first two weeks of the new season with a freak accident occurred while cycling on holiday, and speaking to reporters, via BBC, Clement is eager to have him fit for the final year of his contract.



"Fernando has got a year to go on his deal and we'd like him to stay for this year and longer," he said. "He's a really good player and it's a shame with the injury he got in the summer.



"But I'm confident he will stay because of the conversations I've had with Fernando. He's happy here, he likes the work we're doing and he likes the way we play. I'm confident he will be here this season."



The absence of Llorente may not hurt Swansea to a great extent with the club having signed highly-rated Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan.



Abraham scored 23 goals during a temporary stint with Championship club Bristol City last term, and he will be eager to prove his credentials in the top-flight.



Despite the constant chopping of managers, Llorente enjoyed his maiden English campaign with 15 goals in 33 appearances for the Welsh outfit.

