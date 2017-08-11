Danny Rose prefers Chelsea move this summer

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is keen on sealing a move to Stamford Bridge during this summer's transfer window.

The England international came with an explosive interview (The Sun) earlier this week where he appeared to hit out at Spurs for their lack of spending as well as reduced wages.



According to The Times, Rose could make a surprise switch to London rivals Chelsea this summer despite hinting that he could favour a return north.



Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been credited with an interest but Rose would push for a move to the former, should they meet Spurs' £50m valuation.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is in the desperate search for a new left wing-back, and Rose is believed to be the prime target on his list following a failed attempt to sign Juventus' Alex Sandro.



Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino is furious with Rose's recent remarks, and the club will fine him two weeks’ wages worth £130,000.



Rose has notched 144 appearances during his decade-long career at Tottenham Hotspur, and his latest statement could push him through the club's exit door.

